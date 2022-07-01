Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) PT at $16.06

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.51. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -244.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after buying an additional 859,548 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,124,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,977,000 after buying an additional 256,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,035,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,213,000 after buying an additional 1,840,939 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,695,000 after buying an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after buying an additional 384,092 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

