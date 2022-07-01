DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $132.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

DXCM stock opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.02, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. DexCom has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. DexCom’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DexCom will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.75, for a total value of $387,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $7,207,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 83.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,600,283 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,330,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,632 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,189,245 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,143,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,655 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 304.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after acquiring an additional 992,049 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,374,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,275,020,000 after acquiring an additional 844,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $410,670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

