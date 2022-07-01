Analysts Set Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Price Target at $69.00

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,063.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 716,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.32 per share, with a total value of $41,061,468.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 142,976,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,195,440,092.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,320,346 shares of company stock worth $915,467,911. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.