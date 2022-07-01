Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $21.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.
Several analysts recently commented on PK shares. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.
Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.
Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.
