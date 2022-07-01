Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Receives $21.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

Several analysts recently commented on PK shares. StockNews.com raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $4,775,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 31.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 234,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -2.92%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.