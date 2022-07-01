Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$68.15.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SLF opened at C$58.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33. The stock has a market cap of C$34.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$57.21 and a 12 month high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7900004 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

