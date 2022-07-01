WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Receives $44.33 Average PT from Analysts

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.73.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.20 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 419,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,363,008.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,059.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,823,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

