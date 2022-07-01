Financial Comparison: iHeartMedia (IHRT) & Its Competitors

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) is one of 23 public companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare iHeartMedia to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

iHeartMedia has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iHeartMedia’s peers have a beta of 1.05, suggesting that their average stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iHeartMedia and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iHeartMedia $3.56 billion -$159.20 million 34.31 iHeartMedia Competitors $2.41 billion $42.25 million -0.11

iHeartMedia has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. iHeartMedia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.2% of iHeartMedia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of iHeartMedia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares iHeartMedia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHeartMedia 0.92% 5.40% 0.52% iHeartMedia Competitors 6.69% -13.99% 1.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for iHeartMedia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHeartMedia 1 2 2 0 2.20 iHeartMedia Competitors 139 573 976 26 2.52

iHeartMedia currently has a consensus price target of $18.20, indicating a potential upside of 130.67%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 110.38%. Given iHeartMedia’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iHeartMedia is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

iHeartMedia peers beat iHeartMedia on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates. It also delivers real-time traffic flow and incident information, and weather updates, sports, and news through approximately 2,100 radio stations and 170 television affiliates, and Internet and mobile partnerships. As of December 31, 2021, this segment owned 863 radio stations, which included 249 AM and 614 FM radio stations. The Digital Audio Group segment provides podcasting, digital sites, newsletters, digital services, and programs; and iHeartRadio, a mobile app and web-based service for radio stations, digital-only stations, custom artist stations, and podcasts. The Audio and Media Services Group segment engages in the media representation business. This segment also provides cloud and on-premises broadcast software, such as radio and television automation, music scheduling, newsroom automation, advertising sales management, disaster recovery solutions; and real-time audio recognition technology to approximately 10,000 radio and television stations, cable channels, record labels, advertisers, and agencies, as well as media streaming and research services. The company was formerly known as CC Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to iHeartMedia, Inc. in September 2014. iHeartMedia, Inc. is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

