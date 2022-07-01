NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 189.7% in June

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

XSNX opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients in the United States. The company specializes in cutting-edge research related to utilizing a patient's immune system to attack the cancer. NovAccess Global Inc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

