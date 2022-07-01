NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX) Short Interest Up 189.7% in June

NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 189.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
XSNX opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovAccess Global has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.
About NovAccess Global (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NovAccess Global (XSNX)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
Receive News & Ratings for NovAccess Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovAccess Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.