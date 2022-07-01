CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.87

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$60.87 and traded as high as C$61.00. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$60.84, with a volume of 373,588 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL.B. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$79.00 price target on shares of CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$76.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.41, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.87.

In other news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total value of C$620,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,434,451.80. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 72,469 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$59.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,341,262.69. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,341,262.69.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

