Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $379.13

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 379.13 ($4.65) and traded as high as GBX 393.30 ($4.83). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 378.50 ($4.64), with a volume of 48,569 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of £308.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 393.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 379.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from Bloomsbury Publishing’s previous dividend of $1.34. Bloomsbury Publishing’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes academic, educational, and general fiction and non-fiction books for consumers, children, teachers, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

