YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Short Interest Up 133.3% in June

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of YASKY opened at $64.30 on Friday. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $62.36 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.50.
YASKAWA Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on YASKAWA Electric (YASKY)
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.