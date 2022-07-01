Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILYY opened at $18.33 on Friday. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $30.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare and audio technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

