Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the May 31st total of 1,354,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,180.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $2.73 on Friday. Yeahka has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.

Yeahka Limited operates payment-based technology platform that provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides technology-enabled business services, including various merchant SaaS products, precision marketing, and fintech services.

