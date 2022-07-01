Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Short Interest Update

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,000 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the May 31st total of 1,354,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,180.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $2.73 on Friday. Yeahka has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99.
About Yeahka
