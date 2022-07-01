Barfresh Food Group (NASDAQ:BRFH) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.78. Barfresh Food Group shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 4,713 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.59.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 19.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Barfresh Food Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $2,218,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at $4,975,000.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

