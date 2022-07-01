Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WPNDFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Wishpond Technologies stock opened at 0.55 on Friday. Wishpond Technologies has a one year low of 0.45 and a one year high of 1.34.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Wishpond Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wishpond Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of technological digital marketing solutions for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides a platform that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, sales automation, ad management, referral marketing, and sales conversion capabilities.

