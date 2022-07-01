Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Short Interest Down 61.4% in June

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the May 31st total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 530 to CHF 550 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

OTCMKTS:ZURVY opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $49.95.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

