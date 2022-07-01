HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $317.13

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.13 ($3.89) and traded as low as GBX 195.80 ($2.40). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 200 ($2.45), with a volume of 56,547 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

