Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.27

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.27 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.74 ($0.11). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 8.90 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,374,247 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £93.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.55%.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

