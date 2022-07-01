Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $374.11

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.11 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 337 ($4.13). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 347 ($4.26), with a volume of 232,274 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 386.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 374.11. The company has a market capitalization of £432.17 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is an increase from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.99%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.30%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

