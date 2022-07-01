WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in June

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 1,122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,198.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $11.40 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

