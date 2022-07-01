WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Down 44.8% in June

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 619,800 shares, a decrease of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 1,122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,198.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WUXIF opened at $11.40 on Friday. WuXi AppTec has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.
