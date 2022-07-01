Reviewing ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) & Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ArcelorMittal South Africa and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ArcelorMittal South Africa 0 0 0 0 N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais 0 2 3 0 2.60

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1,251.74%. Given Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais is more favorable than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ArcelorMittal South Africa and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ArcelorMittal South Africa $2.58 billion 0.16 $448.51 million N/A N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais $6.25 billion 0.15 $1.68 billion $1.41 1.22

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has higher revenue and earnings than ArcelorMittal South Africa.

Profitability

This table compares ArcelorMittal South Africa and Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ArcelorMittal South Africa N/A N/A N/A Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais 28.46% 39.78% 24.65%

Volatility & Risk

ArcelorMittal South Africa has a beta of 4.25, suggesting that its share price is 325% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais beats ArcelorMittal South Africa on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd manufactures and sells long and flat steel products. The company operates through Steel Operations, Non-Steel Operations, and Other. It offers flat steel products, including hot rolled plates, and hot and cold rolled coils. The company also offers long steel products, commercial coke, and by-products. The company was formerly known as Mittal Steel South Africa Limited and changed its name to ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd in October 2006. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Vanderbijlpark, South Africa. ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd is a subsidiary of Arcelormittal Holdings Ag.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Company Profile (Get Rating)

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company. The company manufactures and installs equipment for various industries; and engages in the provision of services related to road cargo transportation. It also offers stamped steel parts for the automobile industry; and products for the construction and capital goods industry, as well as engages in logistics business and produces hot-rolled galvanized steel sheets and coils. In addition, the company provides technology transfer services for steel industry; project management and services for civil construction and capital goods industry; road transportation of flat steel; hot-dip galvanizing services; and texturing and chrome plating of cylinders. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

