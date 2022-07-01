China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Critical Survey

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) and EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and EVCI Career Colleges’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -2.36% -12.96% -2.26% EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A

69.3% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of EVCI Career Colleges shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.5, meaning that its share price is 150% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVCI Career Colleges has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and EVCI Career Colleges’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $339.98 million 0.09 $18.92 million ($0.28) -4.93 EVCI Career Colleges N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Online Education Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVCI Career Colleges.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for China Online Education Group and EVCI Career Colleges, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 EVCI Career Colleges 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Online Education Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 552.17%. Given China Online Education Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe China Online Education Group is more favorable than EVCI Career Colleges.

Summary

EVCI Career Colleges beats China Online Education Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers. Its flagship courses include Classic English Junior and Classic English for the development of English communication skills. It also offers Small Class lessons and programs; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides on-campus career college education in the United States. The company, through its subsidiary, Technical Career Institutes, Inc., offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, as well as certain certificate programs. Its other subsidiary, Interboro Institute, Inc., provides college degree programs leading to the associate in occupational studies degree and associate in applied sciences degree. EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, Pennsylvania School of Business, Inc., offers two associate in specialized business degree programs and two diploma programs in information technology, as well as three business diploma programs. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Yonkers, New York. On November 13, 2017, EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

