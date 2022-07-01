Reviewing DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get DoubleDown Interactive alerts:

10.2% of DoubleDown Interactive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Liberty TripAdvisor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleDown Interactive $363.20 million 1.32 $78.11 million $1.64 5.89 Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.06 $179.00 million $3.12 0.24

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than DoubleDown Interactive. Liberty TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DoubleDown Interactive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleDown Interactive and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleDown Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 133.04%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleDown Interactive and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleDown Interactive 21.96% 9.29% 8.22% Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46%

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats DoubleDown Interactive on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleDown Interactive (Get Rating)

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms for casual players in South Korea. The company offers DoubleDown Casino, DoubleDown Classic, DoubleDown Fort Knox, and Undead World: Hero Survival games. Its games are primarily distributed, marketed, and promoted through third party platform providers. The company was formerly known as The8Games Co., Ltd. and changed its name to DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. in December 2019. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of DoubleU Games Co., Ltd.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleDown Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleDown Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.