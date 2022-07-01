Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 3,230” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,230 ($39.63) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DGE. Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.08) to GBX 5,040 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($50.91) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($47.85) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($56.43) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 4,100 ($50.30) target price on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043.33 ($49.61).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,530.50 ($43.31) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,699.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,759.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £80.74 billion and a PE ratio of 27.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,110 ($50.42).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,007 ($49.16) per share, with a total value of £8,254.42 ($10,126.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

