Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) versus Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Financial Comparison

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) and Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inspired Entertainment and Arqit Quantum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspired Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inspired Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Arqit Quantum has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.57%. Given Arqit Quantum’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Inspired Entertainment.

Risk and Volatility

Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arqit Quantum has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Arqit Quantum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspired Entertainment $208.90 million 1.11 -$36.70 million ($1.64) -5.25 Arqit Quantum $50,000.00 15,153.21 -$271.73 million N/A N/A

Inspired Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Arqit Quantum.

Profitability

This table compares Inspired Entertainment and Arqit Quantum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspired Entertainment -7.50% N/A -2.55% Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Inspired Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Arqit Quantum on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspired Entertainment (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games that include greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, Virtual Grand National, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of premium random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Arqit Quantum (Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

