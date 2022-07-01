Critical Survey: Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ocado Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Ocado Group and Seven & i, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocado Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Seven & i 0 1 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Ocado Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocado Group and Seven & i’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocado Group $3.44 billion 2.08 -$307.17 million N/A N/A Seven & i $78.49 billion 0.44 $1.90 billion $1.07 18.13

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than Ocado Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ocado Group and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocado Group N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 2.42% 8.18% 2.89%

Summary

Seven & i beats Ocado Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocado Group (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

About Seven & i (Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses in Japan, North America, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty Stores Operations, and Others. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store operation and gasoline retail businesses. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates retail business that provide daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide various merchandise products. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, leasing, and credit card services. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores. The company's others segment engages in real estate and other businesses. It operates approximately 22,500 stores in Japan and 71,800 stores internationally. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

