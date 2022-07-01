Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas’ (ECO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.53) price objective on the stock.

Shares of ECO opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.59. Eco has a 52-week low of GBX 17 ($0.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 43.40 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £79.71 million and a PE ratio of -23.41.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

