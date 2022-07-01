Future’s (FUTR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

FUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Future from GBX 3,600 ($44.17) to GBX 3,250 ($39.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Future from GBX 4,512 ($55.36) to GBX 3,253 ($39.91) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Future from GBX 3,300 ($40.49) to GBX 2,750 ($33.74) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,413.25 ($41.88).

Get Future alerts:

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,723 ($21.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,924.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,582.56. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,551 ($19.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,968 ($48.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 24.34.

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne acquired 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,913 ($23.47) per share, for a total transaction of £99,131.66 ($121,619.02).

About Future (Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.