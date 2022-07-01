JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target to GBX 730

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 960 ($11.78) to GBX 730 ($8.96) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.29) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,095 ($13.43) to GBX 941 ($11.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 941.20 ($11.55).

LON HWDN opened at GBX 602.60 ($7.39) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 671.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 763.41. Howden Joinery Group has a twelve month low of GBX 572 ($7.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 985.80 ($12.09). The stock has a market cap of £3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

In other news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 631 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £1,804.66 ($2,214.04). Also, insider Andrew Livingston sold 119,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($8.75), for a total transaction of £850,637.52 ($1,043,598.97). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 331 shares of company stock valued at $210,886.

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

