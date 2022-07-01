Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.45) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 78.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

LON PFC opened at GBX 112.10 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 139.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.19. Petrofac has a one year low of GBX 91.05 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 203.34 ($2.49). The stock has a market capitalization of £584.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other Petrofac news, insider Sara Akbar bought 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £5,019 ($6,157.53).

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

