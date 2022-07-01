Marlowe’s (MRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on the stock.

LON:MRL opened at GBX 740 ($9.08) on Tuesday. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 730 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,094 ($13.42). The company has a market cap of £709.20 million and a P/E ratio of -586.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 848.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 885.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

