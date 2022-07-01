Marlowe’s (MRL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marlowe (LON:MRL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,160 ($14.23) target price on the stock.
LON:MRL opened at GBX 740 ($9.08) on Tuesday. Marlowe has a twelve month low of GBX 730 ($8.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,094 ($13.42). The company has a market cap of £709.20 million and a P/E ratio of -586.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 848.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 885.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.25.
Marlowe Company Profile
