IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Earns Under review Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their under review rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of IGR opened at GBX 85 ($1.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46.60 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.50). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.83. The firm has a market cap of £82.40 million and a P/E ratio of 11.04.

In other news, insider Clare Askem bought 24,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.68 ($24,536.47).

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

