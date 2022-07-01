Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 255 ($3.13) to GBX 210 ($2.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 875 ($10.73) price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 195 ($2.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 530.63 ($6.51).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 1 year low of GBX 98.94 ($1.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.70 ($2.89). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 122.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 156.48. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.29%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

