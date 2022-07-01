Inchcape’s (INCH) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($11.29) price objective on the stock.

Shares of Inchcape stock opened at GBX 695.50 ($8.53) on Tuesday. Inchcape has a 1 year low of GBX 615 ($7.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 940.50 ($11.54). The firm has a market cap of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 2,318.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 706.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 759.41.

Get Inchcape alerts:

In related news, insider Gijsbert de Zoeten bought 20,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 702 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £146,514.42 ($179,750.24).

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.