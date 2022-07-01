LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 335 ($4.11) to GBX 340 ($4.17) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.93) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.74) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.44) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 306.33 ($3.76).

LMP opened at GBX 228.40 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. The company has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of GBX 227.79 ($2.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 287.20 ($3.52). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 248.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 261.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 2.65 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.11%.

In other LondonMetric Property news, insider Andrew Jones sold 281,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90), for a total value of £663,230.80 ($813,680.28). Also, insider Alistair Elliott bought 50,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 236 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £118,000 ($144,767.51).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

