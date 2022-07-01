Critical Review: eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) & Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX)

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) and Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for eXp World and Real Brokerage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eXp World 1 1 2 0 2.25 Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00

eXp World presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 244.10%. Real Brokerage has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.37%. Given eXp World’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe eXp World is more favorable than Real Brokerage.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of eXp World shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of eXp World shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eXp World and Real Brokerage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eXp World 2.03% 41.05% 20.15% Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares eXp World and Real Brokerage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eXp World $3.77 billion 0.47 $81.22 million $0.55 21.40 Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.23 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -13.82

eXp World has higher revenue and earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eXp World, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

eXp World beats Real Brokerage on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eXp World (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers. It is also involved in building 3D virtual worlds for work, education, and events; and focused on agent website and consumer real estate portal technology. In addition, the company operates SUCCESS print magazine, SUCCESS.com portal, SUCCESS newsletters, podcasts, digital training courses, and affiliated social media accounts across platforms. Further, it provides marketing, training, and other support services to its brokers and agents through proprietary technology enabled services, as well as technology and support services contracted to third parties. eXp World Holdings, Inc. operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, and Germany. The company was formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation and changed its name to eXp World Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. eXp World Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Bellingham, Washington.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

