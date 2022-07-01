Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($79.74) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($76.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($83.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,000 ($73.61) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($57.66) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,835.38 ($71.59).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 4,916.50 ($60.32) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of £79.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,343 ($77.82). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,478.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,526.88.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($65.88), for a total value of £40,919.40 ($50,201.69).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

