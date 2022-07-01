FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avient in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. Avient has a 12-month low of $40.10 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avient by 8.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 754,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after acquiring an additional 60,828 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avient during the first quarter worth about $418,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Avient by 31.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Avient by 137.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

