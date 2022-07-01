Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial

Equities researchers at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LPX. TD Securities dropped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.54. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 105.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $572,777.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,780.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,170 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 26.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

