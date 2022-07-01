R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RCM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

RCM stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $23.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $166,548,000 after buying an additional 1,086,266 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,065,094 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $108,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,982,012 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $106,559,000 after buying an additional 98,419 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 12.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,910,213 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $104,637,000 after acquiring an additional 429,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in R1 RCM by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $86,579,000 after acquiring an additional 131,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

