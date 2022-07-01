Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEOXF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €114.00 ($121.28) to €107.00 ($113.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($120.21) to €111.00 ($118.09) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aeroports de Paris to €134.00 ($142.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

AEOXF stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $154.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.82.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

