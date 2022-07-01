Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

VRM stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. Vroom has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $43.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.92.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 41.73% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

