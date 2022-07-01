Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $758.33.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($8.89) to GBX 800 ($9.81) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.81) to GBX 695 ($8.53) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.64) to GBX 780 ($9.57) in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $6.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Bodycote has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

