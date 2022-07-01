The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,130.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of The Weir Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.49) to GBX 2,020 ($24.78) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.48) to GBX 2,190 ($26.87) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEGRY opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Weir Group has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

