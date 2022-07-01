UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on UWM to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on UWM from $5.25 to $4.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Get UWM alerts:

UWMC opened at $3.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $327.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.01. UWM has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.35. UWM had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $821.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. UWM’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWMC. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 114.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 11,635 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 156,750 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 613.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 185,166 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.