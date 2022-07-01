Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 43389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.
In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Peloton Interactive Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTON)
Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
