Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $9.27 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 43389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $46.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.90.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

