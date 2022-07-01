Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT traded as low as $17.14 and last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

PLYM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

