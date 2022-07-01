Cowen Lowers Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target to $3.00

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

QTNT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quotient in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Quotient from $9.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Quotient stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. Quotient has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

