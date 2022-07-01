JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 171,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $560,610,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,896.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.