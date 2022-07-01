JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $175.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.77% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 171,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $560,610,000 after buying an additional 24,451 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,936,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,442,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,896.2% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
