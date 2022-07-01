Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 123.46% from the stock’s current price.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Farfetch from $30.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

FTCH opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 3.14. Farfetch has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a return on equity of 1,826.57% and a net margin of 73.70%. The company had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Farfetch by 1,588.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 108,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 992,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 264,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

